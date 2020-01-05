Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Sell

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

