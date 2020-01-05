Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 4,366 Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $24,449.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,705 shares in the company, valued at $373,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intrexon stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.26. Intrexon Corp has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. Equities analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intrexon by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrexon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

