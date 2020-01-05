Robert Luciano Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$91,280.00 ($64,737.59).
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 33,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$75,900.00 ($53,829.79).
  • On Friday, November 29th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

ASX:VG8 opened at A$2.32 ($1.65) on Friday. Vgi Partners Asian has a one year low of A$2.27 ($1.61) and a one year high of A$2.52 ($1.79).

Vgi Partners Asian Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

