Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 625 Shares

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 625 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $21,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $647,606.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 443 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $16,359.99.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $107,212.50.
  • On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $109,356.75.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $628,040.00.

Natera stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

