Darin Anthony Rayburn Acquires 1,650 Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Darin Anthony Rayburn bought 1,650 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,938.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$592,952.94.

MRD stock opened at C$12.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $430.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.56. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$11.44 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.53.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Melcor Developments from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.