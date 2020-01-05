Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,280.00 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer David Allan Barr bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$834,877.08.
PTF opened at C$3.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million and a PE ratio of -57.23. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.05.
Pender Growth Fund Company Profile
