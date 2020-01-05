Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,280.00 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer David Allan Barr bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$834,877.08.

PTF opened at C$3.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million and a PE ratio of -57.23. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.05.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

