Mangini Siobhan Nolan Sells 16,234 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 16,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $20,617.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 406,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mangini Siobhan Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51. Castlight Health Inc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. Castlight Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $7,320,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,202,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

