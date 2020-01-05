Floyd F. Petersen Sells 1,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $19,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPH opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.25 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 587,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $12,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after buying an additional 87,107 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

