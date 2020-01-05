Neeraj Gupta Sells 8,571 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $11,056.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neeraj Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Neeraj Gupta sold 2,500 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $3,500.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $29,443.82.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Neeraj Gupta sold 2,500 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $3,775.00.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. Castlight Health’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRENNTAG AG/ADR to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRENNTAG AG/ADR to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bodycote to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bodycote to Hold
COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CRODA INTL PLC/ADR to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CRODA INTL PLC/ADR to Sell
Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 4,366 Shares of Intrexon Corp Stock
Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 4,366 Shares of Intrexon Corp Stock
Robert Luciano Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vgi Partners Asian Stock
Robert Luciano Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vgi Partners Asian Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report