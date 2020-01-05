Neeraj Gupta Sells 8,571 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $11,056.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neeraj Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Neeraj Gupta sold 2,500 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $29,443.82.

On Friday, November 1st, Neeraj Gupta sold 2,500 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $3,775.00.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 21.68%. Castlight Health’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

