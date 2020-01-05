Insider Selling: Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $15,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $75.97 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGLN shares. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at $19,466,000. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 119.3% in the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 444,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after buying an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 187.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 168,975 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 208.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 132,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 743.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

