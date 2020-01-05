CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) General Counsel Acquires $10,060.50 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) General Counsel Phoebe Mounts purchased 1,425 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,060.50.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $7.03 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.