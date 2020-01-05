Richard Paul Bryce Sells 1,516 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $12,734.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Paul Bryce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Richard Paul Bryce sold 83 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $858.22.

On Monday, November 4th, Richard Paul Bryce sold 88 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $649.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

