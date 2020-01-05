Maribeth S. Rahe Buys 491 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $12,491.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $876,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.