Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

DDAIF opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. Daimler has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

