DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $3.00 on Friday. DecisionPoint Systems has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.
About DecisionPoint Systems
