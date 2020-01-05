DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $3.00 on Friday. DecisionPoint Systems has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

