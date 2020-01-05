DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRK opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 3.85%.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Daimler Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
Daimler Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell
DecisionPoint Systems Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
DecisionPoint Systems Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
DATATRAK International Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
DATATRAK International Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Cheniere Energy Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group
Cheniere Energy Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group
China Metro Rural Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
China Metro Rural Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Cheniere Energy Partners Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group
Cheniere Energy Partners Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report