DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRK opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. DATATRAK International has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 3.85%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.