Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

