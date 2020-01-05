Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 27.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.