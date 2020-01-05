American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of AAT stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

