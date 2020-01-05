Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

DEA stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

