Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) to Hold

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DERM. ValuEngine lowered Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

DERM stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Dermira has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dermira by 57.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dermira by 747.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 360,852 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dermira by 12.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Dermira by 68.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dermira by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

