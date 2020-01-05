Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

ELVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.35. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,180. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 188,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.