Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

DMRC has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of DMRC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 over the last ninety days. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 74,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 83,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

