Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:DQ opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $595.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $83.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

