NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.74.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.58. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $9,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $101,986,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,032.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

