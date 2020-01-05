Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 119.54% from the company’s previous close.

CODX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $0.91 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

