Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $77.49 on Friday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $70,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $33,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $21,355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,989 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $15,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

