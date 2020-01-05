EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $42.86 on Friday. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (EDPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.