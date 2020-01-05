Contrasting AutoNation (NYSE:AN) & LMP Automotive (NYSE:LMPX)

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AutoNation and LMP Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $21.41 billion 0.20 $396.00 million $4.49 10.70 LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 1.82% 14.37% 3.83% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AutoNation and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 2 4 2 0 2.00 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoNation currently has a consensus target price of $45.18, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Given AutoNation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AutoNation is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Summary

AutoNation beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 326 new vehicle franchises from 239 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

