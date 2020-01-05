Comparing FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and E*TRADE Financial (OTCMKTS:ETFC)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FFW and E*TRADE Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A E*TRADE Financial 1 4 6 0 2.45

E*TRADE Financial has a consensus target price of $47.41, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than FFW.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFW and E*TRADE Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $19.80 million 2.45 $4.34 million N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.87 $1.05 billion $3.89 11.67

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Volatility & Risk

FFW has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 21.89% N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial 35.79% 18.41% 1.73%

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats FFW on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

