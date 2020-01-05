Reviewing Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Peak Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PKPH)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Peak Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $263.70 million 1.36 -$109.40 million ($0.51) -13.69 Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Peak Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Peak Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -142.64% -42.38% -18.25% Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Peak Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Peak Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.14%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Peak Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Peak Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201 for treating Blepharoptos. In addition, the company's non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for treating; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate to treat hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex ANDAs and other ANDAs for various treatments. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Therapy Corporation and changed its name to Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2014. Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

