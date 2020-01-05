Comparing GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 4.96, suggesting that its share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $11.67 billion 4.24 $3.09 billion N/A N/A Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 8.16 $21.25 million N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 3 1 0 2.00 Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) presently has a consensus target price of $27.58, suggesting a potential downside of 11.87%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

