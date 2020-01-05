Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Geoffrey R. Bailey Purchases 20,000 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Geoffrey R. Bailey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

