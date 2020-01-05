Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $34,955.64 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCOI stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $66.81.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 406.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

