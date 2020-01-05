Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $36,837.90 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,554.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 947 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,556.90.

Shares of BTN stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

