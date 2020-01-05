Sujay Kango Sells 480 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Sujay Kango sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $24,657.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,175.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XLRN opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 278,068 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,902,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,983,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

