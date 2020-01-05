Donald P. Lehr Sells 4,830 Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XON opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $961.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.26. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

