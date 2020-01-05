Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Sells $30,200.00 in Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,071,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $149.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.04. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

