Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

