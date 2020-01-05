Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
NYSE:BERY opened at $46.53 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 117,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after buying an additional 797,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 145,927 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after buying an additional 325,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
