Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:BERY opened at $46.53 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 117,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after buying an additional 797,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 145,927 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after buying an additional 325,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

