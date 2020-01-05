Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $115,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,330 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 270,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

VAR opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $145.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

