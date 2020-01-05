Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 126.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 39.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

