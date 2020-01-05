ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.75 ($2.59).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 171 ($2.25) target price (down previously from GBX 174 ($2.29)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC opened at GBX 201.30 ($2.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.49. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 211.60 ($2.78). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 215,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32), for a total value of £378,813.60 ($498,307.81).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.