Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
