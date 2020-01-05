Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

