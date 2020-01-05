Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $435,571 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 837.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

