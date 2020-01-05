ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.73.
IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
IMGN stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after buying an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 130,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 2,493,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
