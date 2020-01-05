ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

IMGN stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after buying an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 130,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 74.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 2,493,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

