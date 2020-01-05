Insider Selling: Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) EVP Sells 807 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

