Ann Mather Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50.

On Monday, November 4th, Ann Mather sold 50 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,360.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,372.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,332.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,229.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

