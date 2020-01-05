Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) CEO Purchases $49,145.13 in Stock

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) CEO William J. Pasenelli bought 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,145.13.

Shares of TCFC opened at $34.83 on Friday. Community Financial Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

