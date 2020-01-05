Insider Selling: Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Sells 10,286 Shares of Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Simon Owen sold 10,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.90 ($3.48), for a total value of A$50,401.40 ($35,745.67).

ASX:INA opened at A$4.91 ($3.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06. Ingenia Communities Group has a 1 year low of A$2.85 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of A$4.99 ($3.54). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

